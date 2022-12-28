The House of Representatives has denied ever ensuring the payment of Nigerian lecturers’ withheld eight months’ salaries.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had on many occasions stated that the intervention of the Speaker of the parliament, Femi Gbajabiamila, included facilitating the payment of the academics’ withheld salaries.

However, in a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, accused Mr Gbajabiamila of deceit.

Tribune quoted Mr Osodeke to have said the Speaker presented a signed letter stating the government’s commitment to paying the withheld salaries.

But a Wednesday statement from the legislative house denied the ASUU President’s claim, saying the Speaker never made such a promise.

“For the record, at no point did the Speaker of the House of Representatives commit to offset the arrears of salaries owed to union members for the time they were on strike,” reads a statement from the spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu.

He stated that the House of Representatives simply helped resolve the strike by making commitments to improve the welfare package of university lecturers and revitalisation funds to improve the infrastructure and operations of federal universities.

The commitments, according to him, include the N470 billion included in the 2023 appropriation bill for revitalisation fund and salary increments for staff of government-owned tertiary institutions.

He added: “The House of Representatives continues to work with stakeholders; the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to facilitate the adoption of elements of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). This effort is being supervised by the Chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary Education, Rep. Aminu Suleiman.”

Mr Kalu stated that the government was not under any obligation to pay the lecturers’ salaries for the duration they were on strike, citing section 43(1)(a) of the Trade Disputes Act.

“The Executive decision not to pay salaries to lecturers for the time spent on strike is warranted by the government’s legitimate interest in preventing moral hazard and discouraging disruptive industrial actions,” he said.

“The public interest in ensuring a well-functioning tertiary education sector is a matter of paramount concern for all who understand the transformational role of education in any society. For this reason, the 9th House of Representatives has been consistent in our efforts to explore avenues for reform and improvement to the framework of public education in the country from basic education through tertiary. Our objectives in this regard will not be achieved when stakeholders choose to ignore substantive issues and the consideration of bold ideas in favour of cheap blackmail and immoral propaganda.”

Backstory

When ASUU suspended its eight-month-old strike on 14 October, it commended Mr Gbajabiamila, stating that the strike was suspended in obedience to the court ruling and the Speaker’s interventions.

The union described Mr Gbajabiamila as a gentleman and expressed optimism that the withheld salaries would be released in two tranches.

Three months later, however, members of the unions are yet to receive their withheld salaries as well as some part of their October salaries which the government said it paid them on a pro-rata basis.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times

