The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have killed two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were killed after some police operatives, carrying out surveillance patrol duty, intercepted them on 24 December at about 11: 00 p.m.

He said the suspects were intercepted along Okumagba Estate Roundabout in Warri South Local Government Area of the state while they were travelling in a tricycle.

When the suspects were searched, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered, he said.

“The suspects were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a five-man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs,” Mr Edafe said.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers abduct students travelling for Christmas in Ondo

The police spokesperson said, following their confessions, the suspects, on 25 December, led police operatives to their hideout along Upper Erejuwa Street, a location where one AK-49 rifle, one locally-made double barrel long gun and two machetes were recovered.

He said, while they were returning to the police station, the suspects jumped out of a moving police Toyota Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape, prompting the officers to give them a “hot chase.”

“In a bid to demobilise them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested. The suspects gave up the ghost on the way while they were being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Mr Edafe said the police had launched a manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

