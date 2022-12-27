The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Afuye, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council that the party’s flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, will secure over 75 per cent of total votes cast in the state in the 2023 election.

Mr Afuye said this on Tuesday while donating cash and consumables to Ogoga-in-council and across 11 wards in Ikere Local Government Area to mark the Christmas and New year festivities in Ikere-Ekiti.

She also gave 110 Ikere-Ekiti indigenes cash gifts and donated N1.5 million to party members and leaders across the wards.

Mrs Afuye described Mr Tinubu as part of Ekiti, being an in-law, political leader and mentor to many great politicians of Ekiti extraction, who deserved to be compensated with votes in 2023.

She alluded to Mr Tinubu as one of the best brains and most experienced leaders with fervour to sail the country to prosperity, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit.

“I know that Sen. Bola Tinubu will visit the Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti anytime he is here in Ekiti State to campaign. I know Ekiti and Ikere in particular will declare block votes for him. We are not expecting less than 75% of votes for our great leader in Ekiti.

“We all know that Tinubu is one leader that has the capacity to build and nurture. He did it in Lagos, let us allow him to do it for Nigeria.

“Get your Permanent Voter Cards in readiness to vote Tiunbu in the coming presidential election, because he is our own in Ekiti,” Afuye said.

The Deputy Governor appreciated Ikere-Ekiti voters for the support they exhibited for Gov. Biodun Oyebanji in the last governorship election, saying the votes garnered in the town boosted the party’s chances in the keenly contested poll.

She also visited all the 11 wards in Ikere-Ekiti to donate cash and consumables, canvassed support for APC’s National and House of Assemblies’ candidates in Ikere constituencies 1 and 2 and across the Southern Senatorial District in the impending polls.

She said the APC, having majority in the National and State Houses of Assembly, will smoothen governance and fast track progress under the incoming government of Asiwaju Tinubu and Biodun Oyebanji’s administration in Ekiti.

“You know we have a structure in Nigeria and Ekiti. The APC is the ruling party. The Assembly may be giving the President and Governor problems if not dominated by the ruling party.

“I beg you, kindly pardon whatever some of our candidates must have done wrong in the past and vote for them. They shall surely make necessary amends.

“This is not a campaign, but a mere interaction and introduction of our candidates, whom I know are better than the candidates of our opponents in terms of characters, antecedents and commitment to nation building,” she said.

Saluting Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, for attracting development to the town, Afuye, said “Under your few years reign, Ikere-Ekiti had produced eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria and two women Professors.

“It was under your reign that I became the Deputy Governor as a woman and we had a university. We are increasing in leaps and bounds. We are happy about these and it is on that basis that I came to appreciate you.

“I will continue to support Ikere-Ekiti. I am part of you. Gov. Oyebanji and I will not let you down,” Afuye added.

Oba Adu-Alagbado appealed to Ikere-Ekiti people to forget the past and think of the future for the town to be greater, warning against pull-him-down syndrome the way it was witnessed in the past. (NAN)

