The police in Lagos State say the two officers arrested with Dambri Vandi (an assistant superintendent of police) over the killing of a Lagos lawyer, Omobolale Raheem, would be released today (Tuesday) as they were not involved in the crime.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, while giving an update on the killing.

NAN reports that the police in Lagos, on Christmas Day, arrested Mr Vandi and two other officers attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah area of Lagos for allegedly killing Mrs Raheem.

Mr Hundeyin said the officers were taken into protective custody immediately and were later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.

He said that the two police officers arrested with the ASP were detained for interrogation and testimonies.

“The two police men arrested with ASP, who killed the lawyer, will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman.

“They have given their stories on what happened and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue,” he said.

On the update about similar killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh on 7 December by a police officer from the same Ajiwe police station, Mr Hundeyin said the officer is still in detention but is yet to be charged to court.

The police spokesperson said the police officer was yet to be arraigned because his dismissal order has not been released.

“There are indeed consequences. The officer is still in detention at the SCID. His investigation is being wrapped up.

“Once his dismissal order comes out, he will be charged to court immediately,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin said there was nothing wrong with the spot or area where the killings took place, but the officers, who killed would be held responsible for their actions.

He said when the first incident occurred on 7 December, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, changed the divisional police officer of the station after the incident.

“This has become one too many, especially, bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

“The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement, to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” Mr Hundeyin said.

The spokesperson appealed to residents of Lagos State to remain calm as the police were already in touch with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that justice totally prevailed.

(NAN)

