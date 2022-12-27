President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State as he marks his 61st birthday, describing him as “a symbol of service and dedication”.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, the president commended the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum as a capable leader.

According to him, Mr Bagudu always carries out his duties with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity.

“May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals,” the president prayed.

In a similar vein, the president congratulated Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

He described the governor as a visionary politician with a strong commitment to the progress and well-being of the nation.

“I wish him a very happy birthday and I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Mr Buhari said.

(NAN)

