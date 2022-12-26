The Osun State Government has sacked its consultants and revenue collectors at quarry sites across the state.

The Committee on Solid Minerals inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke announced the sack on Monday.

The secretary of the committee, Hashim Abioye, in a statement ordered the quarry revenue collectors to stop acting for the state at quarry sites with immediate effect.

“Consequently, as part of the mandate of the Committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the State quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites in the State as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals,” he said.

Mr Abioye said the development was to stop the loss of revenue to illegal workers.

“The decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the State, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state,” he added.

Mr Abioye said his committee found that some unauthorised persons had been collecting revenue from quarry operators which ends up being embezzled.

“The Committee is in receipt of information that some unauthorized agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the State government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets,” he said.

“Furthermore, all quarry operators and stakeholders in the quarry business in the State are to within 48 hours from the time of this announcement contact the Committee on Solid Minerals for information about the new arrangement. The numbers to call are: 08101006724 or 08135889525.”

