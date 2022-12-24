Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has won the 2022 edition of the Gani Fawehinmi award.

Mr Effiong received the award on 10 December at a ceremony in Lagos State, South-west Nigeria.

The Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards, which is in its fifth edition, is organised annually by the HEDA Resource Centre, a non-governmental organisation with a focus on promotion and protection of human rights and environmental justice in Africa.

The award is supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

“The award aims to encourage, promote, celebrate and protect the uncommon principles of openness, honesty, probity, accountability and transparency in public and private life and whistleblowing to deserving persons and bodies,” HEDA says on its website.

The late Gani Fawehinmi, whom the award is named after, dedicated his law practice and his entire life to human rights, social justice, and democracy in Nigeria.

He was arrested and incarcerated many times in the course of his struggle for a better Nigeria.

Mr Fawehinmi died at 71 on 5 September 2009 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

The award-winner, Mr Effiong, sees the late Fawehinmi as a legend and his role model.

The 34-year-old lawyer was recently sentenced to a month in prison under controversial circumstances by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot, who accused him of contempt of court while defending a client in a defamation suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

“This particular award is the most important award that I have accepted and received in my life. It is special because of what the legend Gani Fawehinmi means to me, the human rights community and humanity,” Mr Effiong said of the award.

“In the university, my nickname was Gani. In my office, the portrait of Gani reminds me every morning to stand for what is right even if it means standing alone.”

Mr Effiong thanked the award organisers and the many Nigerians who voted for him to emerge as the winner.

“This award has inspired me to continue to uphold the principles and values that my role model, Gani Fawehinmi, lived and died for,” he said.

