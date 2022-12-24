The Joint National Association of People with Disabilities in Anambra State has lamented the exclusion of its members in the various activities of political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairperson of the association, Ugochukwu Okeke, said this at a news conference in Awka, on Friday, to mark the 4th anniversary of the Anambra State Disabilities Rights Law 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state legislature passed into law the Anambra State Disability Rights Bills on 13 September, 2018, and was on 18 December 2018, signed into law by former Governor Willie Obiano.

Mr Okeke said persons with disabilities are underrepresented in the activities of political parties and their priorities are systematically neglected.

He said it was risky to take for granted a body with a large number of persons, particularly in a democracy, saying that the group will take advantage of their numerical strength to demonstrate their relevance during the polls.

“We have discovered that political parties do not have plans to include persons with disabilities (PWDs) in their structures. They are supposed to reserve certain positions for PWDs, at least at the ward level, to motivate our members.

“All of them have women leaders, youth leaders and others, but do not have disability leaders, who will help in mobilising our members.

“Besides, some parties hold their meetings not just late in the night, but upstairs where PWDs will find it difficult to access. Some of them do not have interpreters to ensure that the deaf and dumb among us are carried along.

“The parties should understand that politics is a game of numbers and we have the number. In fact, we are preparing seriously ahead of the general elections to use our number to make a statement in Anambra,” he said.

Mr Okeke, however, blamed some of its members for their reluctance to identify with different political parties of their choice in the state.

“Some of the challenges are internal. Some of us do not like identifying with political parties and I believe that if you do not belong anywhere, nobody will identify you.

“We have been encouraging our members to identify with political parties of their choices so they can have the bargaining powers to make demands,” he said.

Also speaking, the Desk Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amaka Anadumaka, said the corps has a duty to protect the rights of PWDs.

She enjoined the leadership of PWDs not to relent in notifying the security agencies of any threat to its members.

(NAN)

