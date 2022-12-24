The police in Ondo State have arrested a 50-year-old woman, who allegedly strangled an 86-year old woman to death during a quarrel.

The police said the incident occured on 18 December in Ondo city.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the suspect, Sarah Abegunde, killed Agatha Dare during a fight between them.

She said the two women lived in the same compound.

“The suspect, Abegunde Sarah ‘f’ pressed the throat of Agatha and pushed her,” Mrs Odunlami said, while giving details of the incident.

“Immediately the deceased became unconscious and died on the spot.”

She said the suspect would soon be arraigned in court.

The police also arrested one Ebine Adeleye for alleged murder.

According to Mrs Odunlami, a report was made at the police station on 10 December against Mr Adeleye who is 40 years old.

“Information has it that the suspect and one Surulere Ajayi ‘m’ Aged 32, now deceased ensued in an argument and the suspect became agitated, brought out a knife and stabbed the victim to death,” said Mrs Odunlami.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and would soon have his day in court.”

