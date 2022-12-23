A new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sadiq Abubakar, has assumed duty as the 29th CP of the territory.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, on Friday in Abuja, said the CP warned criminals to steer clear of the FCT.

She said Mr Abubakar took over from Babaji Sunday who had been redeployed to another area of assignment.

Ms Adeh said Mr Abubakar, a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and a Masters of Education in Educational Psychology, both from the University of Abuja.

According to her, the new CP also holds a Bachelor of Science Education (BSc.Ed) degree in Geography from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Ms Adeh said the new CP was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and has served in diverse capacities.

She said the CP had served as the Commanding Officer 15 Squadron Police Mobile Force (PMF) Ilorin, Kwara and Chief of Training, Directorate of Peacekeeping Operations, Abuja.

“Abubakar was the Police Contingent Commander to Guinea Bissau, ECOWAS Standby Force; and Commandant, PMF Training College Ila-Orangun, Osun.

“He was the CP, Peacekeeping Operations and Coordinator Police Special Forces before his nomination for the Senior Executive Course at NIPSS from February to December,” she said.

Ms Adeh said the new CP had attended many courses, seminars, conferences and workshops both within and outside Nigeria.

She said the CP assured FCT residents of a new dispensation of professional policing and improved public safety and security.

The police spokesperson said the CP had noted that the resolve of the command under his watch would make FCT uncomfortable for crimes and criminality.

He called on the residents to continue to support the police.

(NAN)

