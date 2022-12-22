The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has called on the factions of the party in Cross River State to end their feud which began after the party primaries in the state.

Mr Tinubu was in the state for a town hall meeting on Tuesday where he met with the two aspirants – John Enoh and Mary Ekpere-Eta, Cross River Watch reported.

Mr Enoh, a governorship aspirant, had asked the court to nullify the election of Bassey Otu as governorship candidate of the party but lost at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

According to Cross River Watch, Mrs Ekpere-Eta lost at the APC convention to Betta Edu, who was elected the national women leader of the party and also lost the senate primary to Eteng Williams, a lawmaker in the state.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary she asked a Federal High Court in the state to invalidate the primary and ordered a rerun which she lost again to Mr Eteng.

Mr Tinubu, while making his remarks at the town hall meeting, reportedly invited Mr Enoh and Mrs Ekpere-Eta to the podium, where he begged Mr Enoh to end the feud in the party.

“We have been great friends and we have always shared one thing in common – progressive thinking and the capacity to change the dynamics of regression. No matter what degree of hanger we feel.

“You, Senator John Enoh, we are bound to be very angry in one way or the other. We are bound to be disappointed. As long as human beings live, we are bound to have our regrets.

“But abandoning our people and cause and determination to make progressives, that they have lived with the people’s commitment is not what you’re out for. I saw you at the airport and I begged you and I am still begging you publicly, let it end, let it end. Please, enough lawsuits.

“I know you can never be satisfied with everything in life. Life in itself, who knows that I will be here today. Please let us end it,” Mr Tinubu said.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Enoh, he declined comment on the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mrs Ekpere-Eta for her reactions on Mr Tinubu’s reconciliation efforts.

