No fewer than 10 people have been feared dead with properties and businesses destroyed following high-voltage power supply around Gwargwaje and Kauran Juli area of Zaria in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the head of Corporate Communications, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, made available to journalists confirmed the development.

The statement said the company was saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred at 0142hrs, affecting customers at Police Barracks Distribution Transformer in Gwargwaje, Zaria.

According to the statement, the accident was a result of a “high tension line snap on to the low tension line”, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

However, the Ward Head of Anguwar Malam Shu’aibu and Police Barracks Area in Gwargwaje, Bature Aliyu, said the power fluctuations virtually affected all houses in the three communities.

According to the traditional ruler, the affected communities included the Police Barracks, the New Layout Anguwar Major Aliyu and the New Kauran Juli layout.

He said the electricity was restored late in the night with high voltage which resulted in a fire outbreak which affected some business premises and destroyed the house of Zubair Abubakar.

He said many residents were hospitalised at some public and private health facilities around Zaria.

The Zonal Commandant of the Kaduna State Fire Service, Zaria Area Office, Umar Muhammad, also confirmed that the incident was caused by a high voltage supply in the area.

Similarly, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, commiserated with the families affected by the high-voltage supply in the area.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Kwarbai, the head of Media and Publicity of Zazzau Emirate Council, on Wednesday, also said special prayers were offered for the repose of departed souls due to the accident.

(NAN)

