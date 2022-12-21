The police in Lagos State on Wednesday paraded 14 suspects over their alleged involvement in murder, armed robbery, stealing, criminal conspiracy and fraud.

The commissioner of police in the state, Abiodun Alabi, during the parade at the police command in Ikeja area of Lagos, said some exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

“From all of these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of two arms, 25 live ammunition, eight cars, seven cartons of Cussons baby products amongst other exhibits,” he said.

The names of the suspects include, Seaman Anointing, Onyekachi Egwin, Olayinka Micheal, Jamiu Abdulraman, Daniel John, Smart Richard, and Segun Adeleke.

Others are Monsuru Aderogba, Gbenga Sokanbi, Lukmon Akanwo, Eninjah Jude, Ezugwu Nelson, Raymond Saater Ukange and Taiwo Abdulrauf.

Offences

The police commissioner said two suspects identified as Seaman Nnamani Anointing, 28 and Onyekachi Egwin, 27, were arrested in the alleged murder of a police officer, Abiona Hezekiah.

“The ASP died when the suspects stabbed and killed him during a traffic stop that degenerated into a face off at the Satellite area of Lagos State,” he said.

“The suspects stabbed three other civilians in their bid to escape. The other stabbed persons are responding to treatment.”

Mr Alabi said the command is working with the state ministry of justice to ensure that justice prevails in the case.

He added that three suspects were arrested by the police after receiving information on 21 November, that “some robbers were sighted at the premises of a manufacturing company at Ikotun area of Lagos State.”

Mr Alabi said the suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation, while he listed the items recovered at the scene of crime as “one iron cutter, three padlocks, seven cartons of Cussons baby products, damaged padlocks and ropes.”

The police chief also said that officers arrested two gunmen for carjacking within Lagos and neighbouring states.

“Two locally made double barrel cut to size guns, twenty-five live cartridges, one unregistered RAV 4 SUV, two unregistered Golf 3 cars, one unregistered Toyota Sienna and one unregistered Toyota Corolla,” were recovered from the two suspects.

Speaking further, Mr Alabi said another suspect, Eninjah Jude, was arrested for absconding with a Toyota Hiace bus, few days after he was employed as a school bus driver in Lagos.

The commissioner said that another suspected fraudster, Taiwo Abdulrauf, was arrested for dating young women and luring them to open new bank accounts with their details.

“Thereafter, the suspect would use the accounts to receive proceeds of fraud,” the commissioner said.

Mr Alabi reiterated the commitment of the command to ensuring the safety of the residents during the festive period.

