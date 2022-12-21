The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to review primary and secondary school curricula to integrate anti-corruption awareness courses and programmes.

This resolution followed a motion moved by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos), Aisha Dukku (APC, Gombe) and two others on Wednesday during plenary.

Moving the motion on behalf of others, Mrs Dukku said anti-corruption fights by successive governments have not been able to address the scourge of corruption.

She stated that the situation demands urgent and drastic steps to end corruption in the country.

“The increase of young people who are growing up in environments where casual subversions of rules and law through acts of private and public corruption has become the norm.

“One reason the fight against corruption has not achieved the desired objectives in the country is the absence of a deliberate national strategy to engage citizens from the early stages of their lives to identify, challenge and defeat corrupt practices wherever they may exist or manifest,” she said.

Ms Dukku said the proposed measure can drastically reduce corruption if properly implemented by the government.

She explained that the policy involves multi-stakeholders collaboration.

“This narrative can be changed within a relatively short time, through sustained efforts by government, civil society, religious organisations, and citizens working together to re-programme the way we think about the causes and consequences of corruption in our society,” she stated.

Majority of the lawmakers voted in support of the motion when it was put to vote by the speaker.

Consequently, the Committees on Basic Education Services and Legislative Compliance were mandated to ensure compliance.

