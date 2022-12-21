The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, says he has no preferred candidates in elections to the Ogun State Council of the union, slated for Thursday in Abeokuta.

Mr Isiguzo said all the candidates cleared by the electoral committee to stand in the elections are his candidates

‘It has come to my knowledge that some people have continued to drop my name and names of other officers of the union alleging so many things in the build-up to the forthcoming election in Ogun Council. Earlier on Tuesday, the former chairman of the council, Wole Sokunbi, had appealed to me through a message he sent to my WhatsApp to intervene in the election’, he stated.

“He (Mr Sokunbi, said so many things, (I will post his message here if it becomes necessary). But, I made it clear to him that I don’t intend to interfere in the election since it was the decision of NEC for the election to take place,” Mr Isiguzo said.

The NUJ president said he was ready to work with whoever emerges at the poll, stressing that the council has experienced enough crisis; and it is therefore time for it to unite and make progress

“I am very much ready to congratulate and work with whoever emerges. The union is one and we must see ourselves as members of one family. Again, I want to make it clear that I, have no preferred candidates.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Iziguzo advised members of the council to ensure that the election goes peacefully, and to ignore fake news, hate speeches, rumours, speculations and threats from any quarters

“We at the National Secretariat remain clearly neutral as far as this election is concerned. No sane leader will be excited while part of the territory he leads remains in crisis. I plead with you people to use the opportunity of this election to send a strong message to the general public that you have decided to let the past to remain in the past,” Mr Isiguzo said.

The NUJ had been enmeshed in a leadership crisis in the state that some members feared may lead to dispute in the elections

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

