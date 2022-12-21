The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday endorsed the resignation of its Campaign Director-General, Doyin Okupe, from the party.
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party, said this in a letter addressed to Mr Okupe while acknowledging that he received his resignation letter.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Okupe had on Tuesday announced that he was quitting as the DG of the campaign organisation of the party, following a judgment of a Federal High Court that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.
“Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception.
ALSO READ: Money Laundering: Doyin Okupe withdraws from Peter Obi’s campaign
“It is a decision which I respect.
“The story of the historic effort, which has galvanised millions of countrymen, particularly youths, cannot be complete without mentioning Okupe’s commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy he brought to bear.
“It is my sincere hope that the legal system would afford Okupe an opportunity to eventually clear his name,” Mr Obi said. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999