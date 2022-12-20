The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, removed the Ralph Nwosu- led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The court also nullified all actions the executive committee took from 21 August to date.

Binta Nyako, the judge, also affirmed Patricia Akwashiki as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Ms Akwashiki’s lawyer, Benson Igbanoi, said by the court order, the actions of the Nwosu-led executive between 21 August and 20 December had been voided.

He said those actions, including the sacking of the presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, had been invalidated.

According to him, the court, having perused the constitution of the ADC, held that the party was bound by its extant constitution and therefore, the actions taken by the defendants were unconstitutional, null and void, and of no legal effect whatsoever.

Suit

The matter was commenced by means of an originating summons filed on 30 August.

The suit asked and urged the court to determine: “Whether, having regards to Article 24 (a) of the Constitution of the ADC 2018 (as amended), the National Officers of the 1st defendant can be validly elected or their term of office extended other than by the National Convention of the 1st defendant.”

The suit also sought, among others,

“A declaration that the tenure of the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant who were elected and sworn into office at the National Convention of the 1st defendant held on Aug 28, 2018, expired by effluxion of time upon the expiration of four years from the date of their being sworn in being midnight on Aug. 27.

“A declaration that only the National Convention of the 1st defendant can elect and or extend the tenure of the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant.

“A declaration that the purported emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the 1st defendant held on Aug. 25, is null, void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

“Not having been convened upon the giving of at least seven days’ notice to the plaintiffs and every other member of the 1st defendant eligible to attend the meeting as mandatorily stipulated in the Constitution of the 1st defendant.

“A declaration that the purported resolution passed at the purported emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the 1st defendant held on Aug. 25, extending the tenure of the 2nd defendant as the National Chairman of the 1st defendant and the tenures of the other members of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant who were elected and sworn in at the National Convention of the 1st Defendant held on Aug. 28, 2018 is null, void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd defendant and the entire National Working Committee of the 1st defendant elected and sworn in on Aug. 28, 2018 from parading themselves or holding themselves out in any manner as the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the 1st defendant.”

(NAN)

WS/IS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

