The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed dates of registration and tests for the 2023 edition of the annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) taken by admission seekers into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The examination body also approved the dates for the commencement of Direct Entry (DE) registration and modifications to the mock UTME.

JAMB’s head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement that the management of the board made the approvals at a meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Benjamin said the 2023 UTME registration begins Saturday, 14 January 2023, and ends Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

He said the computer-based UTME test will be conducted between Saturday, 29th April 2023, and Monday, 12th May 2023.

The agency also fixed Thursday, 16th March 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

Meanwhile, Mr Benjamin said registration for the Direct Entry (DE) candidates is scheduled for Monday, 20th February to Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The board, however, made changes to the modus operandi of the mock UTME usually conducted before the main tests.

He said candidates are now required to pay N1,000 during registration, to prevent losses for the operators of CBT centres should the candidates fail to turn up for the mock exams.

While Mock UTME is voluntary, JAMB said many candidates had in the past failed to show up on the date of the mock exams after CBT centres must have prepared for the tests.

He said: “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

“With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

“The Board advises all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on 1-covered issues around the globe

