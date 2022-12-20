The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday presented before the Osun State election petition tribunal, the results upon which it declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the 16 July governorship election.

Paul Ananaba, counsel to INEC, presented the results tagged forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E before the tribunal.

The collation agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Adeosun Rasaki, had earlier testified before the panel that results showed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) were not used in 749 polling units.

The panel commenced sitting on Tuesday at 10:05 a.m. and observed recess at 12 noon. It resumed sitting again at 4:44 p.m. where it heard the arguments of counsel on documents containing the election results.

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, counsel to former governor Gboyega Oyetola, said he was not opposing the election results tendered by the INEC.

Mr Fagbemi, however, argued that columns should have been created in the schedule of the forms to make marking of items as exhibits easier.

Meanwhile, the counsel stated that he opposed tendering of BVAS machines before the panel on the grounds that the petitioners have not examined them.

“In the schedule dealing with BVAS machines, the two columns dealing with accreditation on form ECHA and physical inspection of BVAS which respondents produce but the petitioners have not had the opportunity of inspecting them,” he said

“It can not be part of the schedule of documents that will be filed before the court because they boil down the evidence,” the counsel added.

Mr Fagbemi said he was reserving his other observations till his final address.

The tribunal chairman, Tertsea Kume, subsequently adjourned the case till Wednesday 21 December for continuation of hearing.

At the sitting, the panel will also rule on the arguments.

