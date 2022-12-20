The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has promoted 49 academics to the rank of professor and associate professor.

The promotion of the academics was approved by the university Governing Council chaired by Ahmed Modibbo, a professor.

This is contained in a statement by the university’s Head, Information and University Relations, Habib Yakoob.

Mr Yakoob said 22 of the concerned lecturers were promoted to the rank of professor and 27 to the rank of associate professor.

He said: “The Council approved the promotion of the academic staff at its 94th and 95th Regular meetings which took place on Wednesday 5th, Thursday 6th October 2022, and Thursday 8th, Friday 9th December, respectively.”

He added that the approved promotion cuts across several disciplines including Radiology, Veterinary Pathology, Political Science, Islamic Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Biological Sciences, Guidance and Counselling, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Public Law.

Other fields, according to the university spokesperson, are Professors and Associate Professors of Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Veterinary Anatomy, Theatre Arts, Mechanical Engineering, Public Administration, Sociology, Computer Science, and Philosophy.

The university Vice-Chancellor, Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, congratulated the academic staff for attaining the professorial rank, urging them to continue with the hard work that led to the honour.

Mr Na’Allah said the university management, with the support and guidance of the Council, would continue to encourage staff to be hardworking, dutiful, and disciplined, advising against mediocrity and indolence.

He said: “While congratulating you on your promotion to the professorial rank, I urge you to continue to demonstrate consistent hard work, high quality teaching and research, all of which have contributed immensely to your elevation to this much-coveted rank.

“Let me also encourage other academics to be more steadfast and hardworking because we are determined to have well-trained staff, who can hold their heads high and have the capacity and passion to drive our great university into joining the league of world-class universities.”

Mr Na’Allah, a professor, added that in this recent promotion, “a number of exceptional female academics were also promoted to professorial cadre, and the university is very proud of this.”

The vice-chancellor listed one of the newly promoted dons to include Aisha Maikudi, who he said “is the youngest and first female law professor from Katsina State and indeed the North-west Region, promoted as a Professor of International Law.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on 1-covered issues around the globe

