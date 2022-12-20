Police in Imo State have refuted media reports that gunmen attacked a Magistrate Court in the state on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

A report on a local news website claimed that the gunmen “threw explosive devices on the court” during the attack.

But Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said there was no such attack on the court facility.

The police spokesperson described the report as “unfounded and a misrepresentation of the true picture of what happened” on the stated day.

He said the report was surprising and disheartening.

“The command believes that such unverified reportage could create fear and panic in the minds of the good people of the state and Nigerians at large,” he said.

He said what happened was a fire incident suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault in one of the courtrooms.

The fire was later put off following “timely intervention” of police operatives and personnel of the Federal Fire Service in the state, he said.

“Thus, the fire could not spread to cause damages in the premises,” he said.

Mr Abattam said normalcy has been restored in the area.

He said police operatives have been drafted to the area to fortify the facility and that investigation has commenced into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Barde, has commended residents of the state for their continued support to the police, Mr Abbatam said.

Mr Barde urged residents to go about their lawful business without fear.

The police Commissioner asked them to disregard the “fake news” about the attack, assuring that the police will continue to ensure their safety, especially during this yuletide in the state.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest incident came hours after gunmen razed a High Court in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO:

Gunmen, last week, attacked an office of the High Court in the Orlu Local Government Area (INEC) in Owerri, the state capital. One police officer and three gunmen were killed in that attack.

About two weeks ago, gunmen attacked another INEC office in the Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

