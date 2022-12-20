Barely two months to the 2023 general elections, the senator representing Ogun central district, Ibikunle Amosun, has extended his empowerment programme to the two other senatorial districts of the state.

Mr Amosun is not seeking reelection to the Senate but is also not supporting the reelection bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun, due to a crisis in their All Progressives Congress (APC)..

The former governor said he will be handing out 2,000 grinding machines, 2,000 sewing machines, 500 laptop/desktop computers to students, 500 units of 5kva generators and 100 mini buses to his supporters.

He listed the items on Monday, during the flag-off of a week-long empowerment programme in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Amosun extending the handouts to the two other senatorial districts of Ogun West and Ogun East is a shift from the political norm.

When asked why the extension, the senator said he was doing so to compensate the people of the state for their support for him over the years.

Politics

The immediate past two-term governor of the state is backing the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, instead of his party’s Governor Abiodun.

Mr Amosun said he could not limit the empowerment scheme to Ogun Central so as not to leave out his supporters in the other senatorial district.

“One novel thing about what we are doing today is that we are not limiting this to just Ogun Central, even though Ogun Central will have more because I represent Ogun Central. I know we have our people as well in the East and West, though Ogun East and West have their own senators and they have been giving their people things. I am doing this in the Central and I felt that I should extend that courtesy to our people in Ogun West and East.

“It is not only the people of Ogun Central that have been supporting me, our people from Ogun West and East have also been supporting our cause and I feel they should also benefit from this empowerment programme.

“We are distributing 2,000 numbers of grinding machines, 2,000 numbers of sewing machines, 500 numbers of deep freezers, 500 5kva generators and 500 laptop and desktop computers for our students and we are distributing 100 buses to every ward”, Amosun said.” Mr Amosun added

Mr Amosun further said he had distributed 68 transformers, 540 solar-powered streetlights, 48 boreholes and 440 hospital beds, and renovated blocks of classrooms as part of his constituency projects.

