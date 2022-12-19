Ex-Niger Delta agitators in Ondo State have warned against the confirmation of the appointment of Charles Ogunmola as the Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Mr Ogunmola is one of those whose appointment into the governing board of the commission by President Muhammadu Buhari is before the Senate for confirmation.

The former militants said although they had laid down their weapons, the nomination of Mr Ogunmola could threaten the peace being enjoyed in the coastal community of Ondo State.

In a statement jointly signed by their leaders, Job Omotuwa and Ogailo Ibori, and made available to journalists in Akure on Sunday, the militants praised Governor Romimi Akeredolu and the senators from the state for rejecting Mr Ogunmola’s nomination.

They however expressed satisfaction with the state being offered the position of Executive Director , Projects, contrary to the demand by Mr Akeredolu for the position of Managing Director.

Mr Akeredolu had earlier rejected Mr Ogunmola’s nomination, as the Senate is set to consider the nominations this week.

The governor had also said it was the turn of Ondo State to produce the next CEO of the commission.

The rejection of Mr Ogunmola’s appointment in Ondo State is because he is not from the oil producing area of the state.

Stakeholders in the state said the nomination violates relevant sections of the NDDC Act which provides that such appointment should go to an indigene of an oil producing area of the state.

The three senators from the state had also written to the Senate to reject the nomination.

Mr Ogunmola is from Owo local government area of Ondo State, the same area as Mr Akeredolu.

“Although, Ondo State is long overdue for the position of the Managing Director (MD) of the Commission, but have secured the Executive Director, Project (EDP) slot in the newly constituted board by Mr President,” the ex-militants said in the statement.

“We have been disarmed since 2017 and we remain calm and law abiding and do not want anything that will affect the peace of the Niger Delta Area of Ondo State.

“We stand to resist any attempt by any individual or government officials to be working through the back door to deny us our due and give same to Mr Charles Ogunmola from Owo local government, a non-oil producing local government Area of the State, contrary to the dictates of the NDDC Act, 2000.

READ ALSO:

“Considering the fact that the state yearly budget is weakened by poor monthly allocation from the federation account, the position of EDP for Ondo State on the board will go a long way in addressing the developmental deficiency in the area and also enhance the lives of our people positively.”

The ex-militants appealed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Act that established the NDDC during the screening of those nominated by the President for the board of the commission.

They also called on President Buhari to “kindly reverse the Ogunmola nomination and replace it with an indigene from the oil-producing area and forward the name to the Senate for confirmation.”

The Senate Committee on NDDC is expected to conclude its screening of the nominees and submit its report to the Senate by Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

