The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it will appeal the ruling of the Bauchi State High Court acquitting Sanusi Isa, a former personal assistant to Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi State.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said this in a statement on Sunday.

A judge of the Bauchi State High Court, Rabi Umar, had on 13 December, 2022, discharged and acquitted Mr Isa of all the 36 charges of corruption preferred against him by the ICPC.

The judge also ordered the release of “all his properties in the possession of the commission”.

The ICPC had seized 220 flats, located in 20 estates, allegedly traced to Mr Isa in 2017.

The houses, according to the anti-graft agency, include two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats. Other items seized were sophisticated guns, rounds of ammunition, exotic cars, designer watches, bales of brocade and air conditioners.

But the trial judge, Mr Umar, cleared Mr Isah of all allegations on Tuesday and ordered the commission to return the properties to him.

In reaction to the judgment, the commission expressed its dissatisfaction with the judgement.

It said the court’s decision failed to consider the weight of evidence placed before the court.

“Part of the evidence presented to the court was the fact that the defendant couldn’t have acquired the 220 two-bedroom and three-bedroom flats, located in 20 estates, and other assets based on his annual salary and allowance. The 220 flats in 20 estates are valued at N1,857,351,750:00.

“Sanusi Mohammed Isa worked with the Bauchi Investment Corporation from 3rd October, 1989 to 31st December, 2012 before joining the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi on 31st December, 2012 as a director on grade level 16.

“Isa was released for the special assignment of P.A to the then Governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda on 22nd December, 2008. By the directives to release him for the special assignment, he was to enjoy his salary and other entitlements of N9,122,388.45 annually from the Bauchi Investment Corporation and was entitled to an allowance of N15,000.00 monthly as a personal assistant to the former governor,” the statement said.

