National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented relief materials to 4,215 flood victims in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State.

Mustafa Habib, the director-general, NEMA, said this at the distribution of the materials to the beneficiaries on Sunday in Warawa, Dawakin Kudu LGA of the state.

Mr Habib, represented by NEMA Coordinator Kano Territorial Office, Nuradeen Abdullahi, said the items were meant to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

He advised the residents to adhere to the yearly precautions by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMet) on flooding to prevent future flooding.

Mr Habib urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the items.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the donation.

Mr Ganduje, represented by the Executive Secretary, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saleh Jili, said that 2,332 flood victims benefitted from the relief in Warawa LGA of the state.

“In Dawakin Kudu 346 flood victims benefitted, while 1,337 victims benefitted in Wudil LGA and 200 vulnerable also benefitted out of the 7,415 bags of grains approved by Buhari from the National Strategic Reserve Stock to be distributed in Kano,” he said.

He listed the materials to include: maize, rice, millet, guinea corn, Indomie, rice, beans, tomato paste, seasoning cubes, vegetable oil, cement and nails.

Other were nylon mats, roofing sheets, blankets, ceiling boards, clothing materials, children’s wear, mosquito nets and salt, according to him.

He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also donated relief materials to flood victims in the state.

Responding, Murtala Darki, the chairman Wudil LGA lauded NEMA and the state government for the gesture.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Maikudi Maikaba, promised to use the items judiciously.

(NAN)

