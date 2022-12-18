Justice K. I. Okpe of Enugu State High Court, on Friday, adjourned the land case between the former governor of old Anambra, Jim Nwobodo, and the Amechi community in Enugu State till Feb. 22 for hearing.

The judge adjourned the matter based on the request by counsel to Mr Nwobodo, B.C Nwobodo, to give him time to amend his processes before the court.

Reacting to the application, counsel to the Amechi community, Ilochi Okafor, opposed the amendment stressing that he had been making the same application for two years since the matter began.

Mr Ilochi, who is the former vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, told the court that in spite of the matter being in court, the plaintiff had sold five plots from the land totalling N132,500,000.

He said the plaintiff claimed that he owned the land in dispute and pleaded with the court to proceed with the matter due to its urgency.

“My Lord, my learned counsel is deploying a delay tactic while land is being sold. I am pleading for a short adjournment date to enable us continue hearing,” he said

Mr Nwobodo, who recalled that he had allowed the defendant to amend his processes, said, “My Lord, on October 20, they moved for amendment and I never opposed it.

The judge, however, said he would allow Mr Nwobodo 14 days to file his amended processes.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to 22 February and 14 March 2023 for a hearing.

(NAN)

