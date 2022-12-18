President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja commiserated with the academia over the passing of renowned historian and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Abdullahi Mahdi.
In a condolence message issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, President Buhari condoled with family members, friends and professional associates of the former vice-chancellor of Gombe State University.
Late Mahdi was also the former vice-chancellor of Gombe State University of Science and Technology.
President Buhari noted that Mr Mahdi’s contributions to educational development in the country would always be remembered.
According to him, the visionary, transformational and impactful leadership skills of the scholar, researcher and administrator remain a testimony for posterity, particularly his passion for creating an enabling environment for academics.
President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed academic.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999