The Court of Appeal in Calabar, Cross River State on Thursday affirmed Bassey Otu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections in the state.

The three-man panel of the court, in an unanimous decision read by Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, affirmed the earlier ruling given by the lower court on the matter and dismissed the appeal brought before it by John Enoh as “lacking in merit.”

“In light of the foregoing, one can agree with the decision of the Court and in consequence, resolve the sole issues against the Appellant; the judgment of the court delivered on October 24, 2022, by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu is hereby affirmed.”

Justice Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, had on 24 October dismissed the suit for lacking in merit but Mr Enoh who was not satisfied with the judgment, appeal against it.

Mr Enoh, a former senator, who was one of the aspirants in the 26 May governorship primary of the APC had challenged the declaration of Mr Otu as the governorship candidate of the party.

He had challenged the process that produced Mr Otu as the party’s governorship candidate.

Mr Otu, according to a report by the Sun newspaper polled 887 votes to defeat Mr Enoh who scored 84 votes during the governorship primary.

Mr Otu, however, was “not cleared” by the governorship Screening committee. An Appeal Committee which looked into the matter was said to have submitted an “inconclusive” report.

Relying on the two committees reports, Mr Enoh told the court that Mr Otu was not eligible to contest the APC governorship primary.

He argued that Mr Otu was cleared by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party which he said lacked such powers.

The NWC reportedly acted on a petition and cleared Mr Otu to participate in the primary after it decided that both committees erred by not clearing Mr Otu.

But Mr Otu through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, argued that the NWC being responsible for the daily administration of the party had the powers to clear the candidate.

Justice Ojukwu agreed with Mr Ozekhome’s submission and held that Mr Otu was never disqualified by the Screening Committee, or the Screening Appeal Committee.

According to the judge, none of the reports said he (Mr Otu) was “disqualified”, as required by the APC Constitution and Guidelines.

