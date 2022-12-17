President Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo, have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.
Mr Buhari turned 80 on Saturday.
The duo’s message was conveyed in a statement personally signed by the vice-president in Abuja.
“Happy 80th Birthday, Mr President!
“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.
“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he said
