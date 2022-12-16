A Non-profit organisation, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) has organised an exhibition that showcases the stories of survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

It was done to commemorate 2022’s 16 days of activism.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

This year’s theme is ‘UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls’.

The exhibition, which curates 70 stories from survivors, seeks to give people an insight into what they (survivors) are dealing with and what they need after surviving the incident, the Programme Manager, Priye Diri told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

According to her, the support for the survivors is important “because it is not just about taking a woman who has survived domestic violence to the hospital for care but also providing a safe space for her.”

Ms Diri informed that DNF decided to extend the exhibition till the 24th of December for people to sustain the conversations on SGBV which should not be limited to a certain number of days.

READ ALSO:

She said the initiative was birthed in line with their annual programme ‘Human Mata’ which started in 2021 as a stage play and saw the attendance of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

“We wanted to repeat it this year but there were no resources so we thought of something we could do with little resources yet have a lot of impact.

“So we decided to show people what we are doing and things we get to see every day at the DNF survivors support centre then we decided to do a story exhibition”, Ms Diri explained.

The names of the survivors are exempted from the stories to protect their identity.

The Programme Director noted that the NGO intends to showcase the stories in an art gallery by 2023 International Women’s Day with the hope to get funding to achieve this.

DNF also plans to replicate the exhibition across different states of the country for more persons to participate.

Although the exhibition has received any support, Ms Diri mentioned that 50 persons have participated and the exhibition is open until the 24th of December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

