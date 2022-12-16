A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku on Friday ordered that a man, Opeyemi Ajala, be remanded for allegedly raping his 21-year-old daughter.
Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not take the plea of Mr Ajala, 40, for lack of jurisdiction.
Mr Idowu ordered that Mr Ajala be remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo Town.
He said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Mr Idowu adjourned the matter until February 1 for mention.
The police charged Mr Ajala of Maya Compound, Ogbomoso, with one count of rape.
According to the prosecution counsel, Amos Adewale, Mr Ajala in August, at Maya Compound, Gaa Legbedu area, Ogbomoso, raped his daughter.
Mr Adewale said the offence is contrary to the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
NAN reports that if found guilty of rape, he is liable to the maximum of life imprisonment, with, or without caning.
(NAN)
