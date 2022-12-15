The Ondo State deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, says he does not live in Government House in Akure because of the poor state of his official quarters there.

Mr Ayedatiwa stated this while responding to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The opposition party had alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu converted the deputy governor’s lodge into a computer centre and situation room of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by Allen Sowore, the PDP spokesperson in Ondo South Senatorial District where Mr Ayedatiwa comes from, the PDP said the action of the governor was to denigrate the office of deputy governor and elevate autocracy in the state.

Incidentally, Mr Sowore was the spokesperson of former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who was not renominated by the APC for the 2020 election after falling out with Governor Akeredolu.

Mr Sowore alleged that the deputy governor has not been allowed to use his official lodge, two years after he was inaugurated as deputy governor.

“This is an aberration, usurpation of the constitutionally established institution and a grand plan to completely paralyse the Office of the Deputy Governor in Ondo state and immobilise its occupant for inordinate personal gains,” Mr Sowore said.

“Again, this has confirmed the governor’s sneaky plans to ignore established institution and supplant it with new ones through executive order to assume the full running of government.”

But the deputy governor has denounced the PDP statement, describing it as a demonstration of hypocrisy and an attempt to spread lies.

Mr Ayedatiwa, whose statement came through his media aide, Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, said when the Akeredolu administration came into office in 2017, there was no befitting lodge for the governor and his then deputy, Mr Ajayi.

“The building converted to the official lodge by the immediate past administration had suffered structural defect, hence, it is not fit for habitation,” the statement noted.

He said the governor immediately took up a two-bedroom apartment at the Presidential Lodge after shuttling between Owo and Akure from his personal residence for about six months, adding that Mr Akeredolu is still occupying same two-bedroom apartment till date.

“The then deputy governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, who couldn’t locate a befitting apartment also in the Government House, settled for a two-bedroom apartment meant for the Chief of Staff to Mr. Governor. He occupied this building throughout his stay in office,” the statement further said.

“Meanwhile, the supposed Deputy Governor’s lodge in reference by Allen Sowore, which was used by the former Deputy Governors under the past administrations, was rejected by Agboola Ajayi. He neither stayed nor used the apartment for anything meaningful.

“It is, therefore, surprising that PDP Media Director South and his cronies could turn around and accuse anyone of converting a lodge the former Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, now the PDP South Senatorial candidate, rejected into a computer room. It is the height of hypocrisy and sheer insincerity.”

The deputy governor said he did not see any need to occupy the supposed deputy governor’s lodge that was rejected by Mr Ajayi as well as the two-bedroom apartment meant for the chief of staff to Mr Governor which he occupied while in office.

“Besides, the Deputy Governor’s personal residence, a five bedroom house, sitting on two plots of land, is in the same serene environment of GRA Alagabaka extension, less then 10 minutes drive to the governor’s office,” he said.

“And again, the Governor Akeredolu-led administration is currently building a befitting Governor’s Lodge. This administration is building a legacy that we can all be proud of as good people of Ondo State.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

