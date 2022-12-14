An officer of he Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Sunday Fagbiye, died Wednesday morning in an accident along the Abeokuta-Interchange road.

The accident occured at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday while the officials of the agency were on patrol along the route.

A truck was said to have rammed into a patrol vehicle of the agency, killing Mr Fagbiye and seriously injuring his colleagues.

The commander of the agency, Seni Ogunyemi, broke the news of the incident at a conference and retreat for senior officers of the agency, held under the theme, “Ogun State Strategic Transport Master Plan: Role of TRACE” at Valley View, Government House, Abeokuta.

The news changed the mood of the officers at the conference.

At the conference, the Chairman of Ogun State Civil Service Commission, Tokunbo Odebunmi, had delivered a lecture titled, “Leadership and Succession Plan in Civil Service”.

The seventh edition of the capacity building training workshop was declared open by the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who also expressed condolence of the state government over the death of the officer.

