The police in Jigawa State on Wednesday said they have recovered 11 cattle rustled from a community after a clash between farmers and herders in the Takazza community in Guri Local Government of the state.

Residents said at least six people were injured, many cattle rustled and storehouses razed following a clash that started last week Tuesday.

The police commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Effiom, told reporters that following the incident, the command has recovered at least 11 cattle that were stolen from the farming community.

“As of 13, December following the incident in Takazza community eleven out of the sixteen cows rustled were recovered and the two suspects who went to sell parts of the cows at the Maigatari Market were arrested by the police.

“Investigators are working to ensure that the sixteen cows rustled from the community were recovered, Mr Effiom said.

He said the cattle were recovered at different places.

Mr Effiom said normalcy has returned to the Takazza community and security forces have been deployed to the affected areas.

Takazza is one of the farming communities ravaged by recent widespread flooding across the state.

The flooding washed off farms and grazing lands in the areas which resulted in clashes between the herders and herders’ communities who are constantly competing for arable space.

The areas have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Control of the lush land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

