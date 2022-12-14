The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), says his comment that Kano electorate must vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or be dealt with, is not a threat but part of the political culture of state politics.

Mr Doguwa, during an interview on Politics Today, a political programme of Channels TV, said the comment is part of political slogans and shenanigans of Kano, a practice they inherited from past politicians.

The lawmaker, in a viral video posted on social media, while addressing supporters in Hausa Language, said supporters must “vote APC or be dealt with”. PREMIUM TIMES is unable to verify when and where the video was taken.

Clarifying the comment, Mr Doguwa said the comment must be viewed from the context of local Kano State politics and the use of slogans and rhetoric to ‘ginger’ supporters. He added that the intention was not to intimidate or threaten supporters.

“I will never threaten the electorate. What you don’t know about Kano State is that Kano is one special political space. We have our special semantics, we have the shenanigans that we use during campaigns.

“Kano State is a state that is aggressive in terms of political ideology. We have our aggressive ways when it comes to campaigns. We employ and use what will ginger our people.

“This is what we call political sloganeering. This is what we call political semantics and rhetoric. You cannot stop sloganeering in Kano politics. We inherit it from time immemorial. Asking people to vote for APC or we will deal with them simply means—it is like shenanigan, like brouhaha which will ginger our supporters,” he said.

What the law says

Despite Mr Doguwa’s attempt to justify the comment, the use of violent rhetoric contravenes the provision of section 93 of the Electoral Act, which forbids it during campaigns. The Acts prescribes a fine of N1 million or 12 months imprisonment against the offender.

SECTION 93 (1) states that – A party, candidate, aspirant, or person or group of persons of persons shall not directly or indirectly threaten any person with the use of force or violence during any political campaign in order to compel that person or any other person to support or refrain from supporting a political party or candidate.

(2) A political party, candidate, aspirant, person or group of persons that contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction-

(a) in the case of a candidate, aspirant, or person or group of persons, to a maximum fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment for a term of 12 months; and

(b) in the case of a political party, to a fine of N2,000,000 in the first instance, and N500,000 for any subsequent offence.

Doguwa’s other infractions

Mr Doguwa has been in been in the news lately for a lot of wrong reasons. Recently, he was accused -to assaulting the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano State, Murtala Garo, with a teacup.

Mr Doguwa was also accused of assaulting Abdullahi Yakubu, a journalist with the Leadership Newspaper, during a press conference held at the lawmaker’s residence to give his account of what happened during the meeting at the deputy governor’s residence.

APC performance

Speaking on the performance of the ruling APC, Mr Doguwa said eight years is not enough for the government to tackle all the challenges facing the country. He added that the country must vote Bola Tinubu to consolidate the progress made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

4

4“Muhammadu Buhari cannot be expected to have done everything in eight years. The eight years cannot be enough to pull back the country from the messes we have encountered during the PDP misrule. The fact is that you now have another Buhari, you now have a master planner. He will consolidate on the things we have achieved,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Doguwa also reiterated that the North-west will vote for Mr Tinubu to compensate him for the support given to the incumbent president because “the zone is a politically responsible zone.”

