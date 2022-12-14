The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has commended the State Security Service (SSS) for the reduction in crimes ahead of the general elections.

The committee, during an oversight visit to the secret police headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, attributed the reduction in crimes to “effective intelligence service” by the agency.

This commendation is coming despite renewed killings in the South-east by gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how police officers and civilians have been killed in the past couple of days in the South-east over the enforcement of the controversial sit-at-home declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

At least, 275 people were killed and 285 others abducted by non-state actors in November across Nigeria, a survey released by the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) has shown.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sha’aban Sharada (ADP, Kano), while speaking on the behalf of the committee, said kidnapping, banditry and terrorism have been reduced in the country because of the SSS’ stakeholders’ input approach in delivering its statutory mandate.

“On behalf of our committee, it is my pleasure to express my appreciation for working with your organisation cordially for over three years. The mutual cooperation has facilitated the organisational achievement of crime reduction through effective intelligence service.

“I want to use this medium to convey my gratitude to the management of the state security service under the leadership of Yusuf Bichi, a man of honour, vision and integrity. This cherished, but rare attitude in many leaders may not be unconnected with his success in transforming the service to attain prominence in the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

“It is significant to note that the level of crime, especially kidnapping, banditry and terrorism has reduced considerably despite approaching the 2023 general election due to his inclusive approach of utilising stakeholders’ input in the delivery of its statutory mandate of the service.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Adejoro Adeogun (APC, Ondo), said his colleagues have had a good relationship with the SSS because of Mr Bichi.

“It is because of you that we have a fantastic relationship with the service. He has been a fantastic person,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bichi said the SSS will continue to spend its budgetary allocation judiciously, adding that “changes” would be seen when next the lawmakers visit the headquarters.

“I have to also register my appreciation to the leadership of the National Assembly for their tireless support of the service,” he said.

“All that you have seen would not have been possible without your backing and support and as such we thank you immensely.

“I want to promise you that whatever amount of money you appropriated to the service will be spent judiciously and next you come you will definitely see a lot of changes.”

The lawmakers were conducted around the SSS facility by its spokesperson, Peter Afunaya.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

