The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill to amend the Act establishing the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to enable it tackle substandard petroleum products.

The bill, sponsored by Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo), seeks to amend the Act by including representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in the Standards Council of Nigeria.

Ganiyu Johnson (APC, Lagos), who led the debate on behalf of Mr Ogun, explained that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was omitted from the council despite the importance of petroleum on the Nigerian economy.

Mr Johnson said the council, among other functions, is mandated to advise the federal government on the national policy on standards, standards specifications, quality control and metrology.

He explained further that the council also has the mandate to provide necessary measures for quality control of raw materials and products in conformity with the standard specification.

Mr Johnson said the bill “will help in enhancing the effectiveness of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and strengthen it in the fight against substandard products and goods which now spreads across almost all sectors of the Nigerian society.”

The bill was passed for second reading without debate and referred to the House Committee on Industry for further legislative action.

In February, NNPC Limited and its subsidiaries imported petroleum products that contained methanol above the accepted level for the Nigerian market.

It, however, claimed that the product was certified by inspection agents appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA).

