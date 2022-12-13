A police officer, Sunday Ihende, has insisted that Andrew Ominikoron, a BRT bus driver, raped and caused the death of Bamise Ayanwola.

He testified during cross-examination before the Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Monday.

Miss Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, 26 February after boarding a BRT bus with number plate 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7 p.m. at Chevron Bus-Stop.

Mr Ominikoron is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, rape and murder.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the last sitting on 6 December, the police told the court how they carried out the investigation into the death of Ms Ayanwola.

‘Rape, murder’

The police officer was one of the witnesses presented to the court by the prosecution team led by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Lagos State attorney-general.

The police officer told the court that if the deceased had alighted from the bus on that day, she would not have died.

He said this during cross-examination when Abayomi Omotubora, a defence lawyer, asked him if he was sure that the deceased did not alight from the bus like the other four unidentified passengers reported to have also boarded the bus.

“If the victim had alighted from the bus, she wouldn’t have been late by now. If she had alighted, the case would not be here,” he responded.

Mr Omotubora, however, asked him again whether he analysed the voice heard in the audio recordings sent from Miss Ayanwola’s phone while she was on the bus, to ascertain whose voice it was.

The deceased had exchanged a series of voice notes via WhatsApp with a friend when she sensed danger.

“I analysed the audio recording and I know that the voice was that of the deceased and her friend,” Mr Ihende replied.

“This would be the second time that I am listening to this audio recording.

“I tried to reach out in order to carry out an investigation but the other person was not forthcoming. I have not had an opportunity to meet her in person and it is obvious that the voice note is authentic.”

Mr Ihende told the court that he was not aware if the suspect heard the voice notes before putting down his statement.

A member of the prosecution team, the Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins, said that the defendant and others at large, on February 26, unlawfully killed Miss Ayanwola by throwing her out of their moving bus between Lekki-Ajah Expressway and Cater Bridge.

The judge, Sherifat Sonaike, fixed 23 January and 20 February 2023 for the continuation of the trial.

