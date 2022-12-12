The state headquarters of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has been set ablaze.

The building, which is located at the government house road opposite the presidential lodge, is said to be owned by the PDP governorship candidate of the state, Muhammad Barde.

It was set ablaze early Monday by yet-to-be-identified arsonists. However, the location of the campaign headquarters has been a source of controversy between the PDP and the ruling APC in the state.

In September, Mr Barde accused the state government of demolishing a part of the campaign office.

The state government, however, dismissed the allegation, saying the PDP candidate was trying to politicise what was strictly an urban planning matter. The government also claimed that the matter preceded the election of Mr Barde as the PDP governorship candidate.

The PDP and the APC in the state are yet to react to the burning of the office.

The police in Gombe confirmed the latest incident to Tribune newspaper, assuring that the perpetrators would be arrested and made to face the law.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mahid Mu’azu, said the command has already directed a discreet investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr Mu’azu said the command will ensure hitch-free electioneering campaigns by all the political parties assuring that adequate security cover will be accorded to the parties in line with the provisions of the relevant laws of the country.

The police also called on politicians to watch the actions of their supporters to ensure peaceful electioneering, warning that the command will not condone any act that will breach the relative peace in the state.

