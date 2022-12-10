Following the release of Oladapo Oyebanji, aka D’banj, from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has described his arrest and detention as illegal.

D’banj was released on Friday after three days of interrogation at the ICPC.

He was arrested in connect with alleged fraud in the N-Power scheme of the Nigerian government.

His lawyer, Mr Ozekhome, confirmed his release in a statement on Friday, saying nothing incriminating was found against him.

The federal ministry of humanitarian affairs said it petitioned the ICPC, alleging fraud in the N-Power programme.

The ministry’s clarification came two days after ICPC arrested and detained D’banj on Tuesday for allegedly colluding with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the N-Power’s payroll.

Mr Ozekhome, in a statement, said the singer was released to him after ICPC investigated and found nothing incriminating against him.

“This is after having detained him illegally and unconstitutionally in its custody for three whole days, starting from Tuesday, 6th November, 2022,” the senior lawyer said.

“Dbanj ‘s unnecessary detention for three whole days after cooperating with the ICPC by voluntarily cutting short his full engagements in South Africa, came to us as a big surprise. This is because he was neither a fugitive fleeing from justice, nor a Defendant already undergoing a trial and jumping bail.

“One would have expected that having voluntarily submitted himself and answered the ICPC ‘s call from South Africa to enable him clear his good name and solid reputation, by helping in its investigation, Dbanj ought to have been immediately released on administrative bail.

“Unfortunately, we witnessed the usual, now infamous media trial for which the anti-corruption agencies are now known, through a clandestine release to the public, skewed details concerning his invitation, arrest and illegal detention, with no scintila of evidence found against him after three days of interrogation.”

Mr Ozekhome further argued that the ICPC ought to have first carried out a thorough investigation before issuing a “pre-emptive damaging” press release which literally pronounced Dbanj guilty and culpable of the allegations even before investigation had commenced.

“D’Banj hereby emphatically denies and maintains his innocence in any involvement in the alleged diversion of the sum of N900mi N-Power empowerment scheme meant for beneficiaries, or any amount for that matter,” he said.

“Nothing incriminating has been found against Dbanj by the ICPC after the whopping days of deep and uninterrupted investigation.

“This is calling on the ICPC to thoroughly investigate this matter by inviting the minister who allegedly called in the ICPC, with all those alleged collaborators, and make public their account details, including Dbanj’s account details which are already in its possession.

“Where the ICPC finds the evident witch-hunting and name-dropping of Dbanj, the least expected of this distinguished agency is to tender a public apology to Dbanj.

Earlier, the ICPC had said the musician only showed up for questioning after the commission called for his arrest anywhere in Nigerian and abroad after he turned down multiple invitations.

The commission also turned down his earlier plea for administrative bail, saying he could not be trusted to appear for investigations if released on bail.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled,” the ICPC said, in a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua.

