Police in Enugu State said they have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his 32-year-old female lover in Meniru, Awkunanaw, a community in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Chidubem Osuagwu, allegedly killed the victim, Amarachi Chukwu, in her residence in the area on 1 November.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said police investigation revealed that the suspect and others, now at large, had in the morning of the 1 November conspired and went to the house of the victim.

When they got to the victim’s house, they attempted to rob her of her Toyota Corolla, but she resisted.

“And upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside of the house and made away with the car,” he said.

He said the decomposing body of the victim was found in the apartment on 4 November after the door was forced open by police operatives.

Mr Ndukwe said the breaking of the door by the operatives followed a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, deposited (it) in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” he stated.

The police spokesperson said Mr Osuagwu, the suspect, was arrested on Thursday at Nekede, Owerri, the Imo State capital while he was attempting to sell the Toyota Corolla car, which he allegedly stole from the victim.

He said the suspect’s arrest was carried out by detectives serving in the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with operatives from the police in Imo State.

Arraignment

Mr Ndukwe said the suspect had been arraigned after police investigation.

He also said the court, subsequently, remanded the suspect in prison, pending further hearing of the case.

