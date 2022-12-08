President Muhammadu Buhari, on his second day at home, has condoled with his extended family members on the demise of his niece, Laraba Dauda, who died leaving behind children and grandchildren.
She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, including Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew who was in Daura to share the loss with their family members.
President Buhari described the late Laraba as a ”caring mother, full of life and witty who was very passionate about the welfare of her family.”
READ ALSO: Buhari mourns late Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev
”Her passing away is saddening but Allah knows best. My condolences to all those she left behind.
”May Allah repose her soul,” said the President.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999