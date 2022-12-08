Police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge in Uyo on 6 July.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, said in a statement in Uyo on Thursday that the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Recall that sometime on July 6, at about 01:30 a.m., suspected armed robbers invaded the NYSC lodge, at Udo Ekong Street, off Information Drive in Uyo LGA.

“They damaged the doors of the partially fenced building and dispossessed corps members of their phones, jewelry, cash and other valuables.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, who at the time personally visited the scene in company of the state NYSC Coordinator, vowed to bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested following “meticulous investigation”.

“The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command arrested the suspects who have been on the run and responsible for terrorising Aka community and environs.

“Suspects confessed to being responsible for the said robbery.

“Made many stunning revelations including their membership of a confraternity, and mentioned other members of their gang now at large,” he added.

The spokesperson said the commissioner of police had vowed to track and arrest other suspects still on the run.

Mr Macdon also said a man who allegedly impregnated a minor and got her killed during abortion attempt was also arrested by the police.

He said the suspect impregnated the 13-year-old girl and secretly procured an abortion for her, but she died in the process.

The spokesperson said the commissioner of police has directed that the case be transferred to the homicide section for discreet investigation.

He called on parents to pay more attention on the whereabouts and behaviours of their children to prevent sexual abuse and social vices.

(NAN)

