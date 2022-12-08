The former governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has praised “The Letterman” as an essential book on Nigeria’s history.

“The Letterman” is a book on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘secret’ letters. It is authored by the PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

Mr Dickson, who is a senator, was among the dignitaries who graced the unveiling of the book on 1 December in Abuja.

“As a supporter of history and in particular, Nigerian and African history, I believe that Nigerians do not write or read enough about their history and Mojeed’s work throws more light into some of the complex jigsaws in our country’s march towards nationhood and the roles those key personalities have played,” Mr Dickson stated on his Facebook page, while writing on his impression of the book.

The book is a 492-page narrative nonfiction. Titled: “The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo” it extols the uniqueness and significance of letter writing in the documentation of leadership, governance and political major events as they unfold.

The book also focuses on the courageous letter-writing prowess of Mr Obasanjo and his consistent habitual nature of speaking bluntly to subordinates, superiors, associates and foreign personalities – through letters – not minding the reactions the letters might generate.

By this, the book documents and analyses some of the most significant and historical letters written and received by the former president. Some of the letters written to dignitaries in Nigeria and around the world, have never been publicly seen.

Senator Dickson said Mr Obasanjo is an iconic leader, and thanked Mr Mojeed “for providing additional insight into the workings and mind of this great man”.

“It is good to preserve our history and knowledge and pass it on to generations unborn. This was why after I visited the Olusegun Obasanjo library, I was further encouraged to preserve materials relating to my service as governor in the library owned by my foundation, The Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation, the launch of which was kindly chaired by former President Obasanjo himself. The library will have this book in it and the Foundation is purchasing 50 copies with the sum Two Million Naira,” the senator said.

“I recommend this book to everyone and I challenge journalists to undertake more research into the lives and activities of our leaders as Mojeed has done,” he added.

Obasanjo was there

Mr Obasanjo was among the dignitaries who graced the unveiling of “The Letterman”.

Some of the key dignitaries hosted at the book launch included the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah; a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; a former Minister of FCT, Aliyu Modibbo; a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, senator representing Osun West, Aderele Oriolowo.

Others were Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, a former FIRS chairperson, who was the chief presenter of the book; former senator and presidential aide, Babafemi Ojudu; the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru; the Chairman of PREMIUM TIMES, Nasir Abdullahi; the EU representative Alexandra Gomez; former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, Kole Shettima of the MacArthur Foundation; PREMIUM TIMES CEO and Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi and a former Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi.

