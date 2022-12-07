The police in Lagos have arrested and detained an officer who shot dead a civilian identified as Gafaru Buraimoh.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday did not mention the name of the officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Ajah area of the state, according to the statement.

The incident has led to chaos in the area. In a video circulating on social media, the police were shooting teargas to disperse the crowd who had gathered.

“At About 2330 hrs of Tuesday, December 06 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah,” the statement reads.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as a full-scale investigation has commenced.

Mr Hundeyin said the police have reached out to the family of the deceased.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served,” the police said.

News of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by officers in uniform is not uncommon in the state.

In October, the court established that the police were behind the death of Jumoke at the Yoruba Nation rally held on 3 July 2021.

In September 2021, Monsurat Ojuade, 18, was allegedly shot to death at her residence in the Surulere area of the state by police officers on a raid.

In April, two guests at a birthday party were shot dead. The police described the incident as an accident.

Contacted, Mr Hundeyin said he did not have the name of the culprit but promised to find out.

