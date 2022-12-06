Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the state House of Assembly during which he promised to be fair to all, irrespective of their political parties.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, Caretaker Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akindele Adekunle, and many chieftains of the new ruling party.

It was the first visit of the new government to the state House of Assembly dominated by members of the former ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) whose candidate, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Adeleke defeated in the election of 18 July.

Earlier last Tuesday, the governor had hosted leaders of the House of Assembly in his private residence in Ede.

Speaking at the plenary on Monday, the governor promised to continue all the projects started by the previous administration

Mr Adeleke said his administration will promote a cordial relationship with the lawmakers.

“I want to assure you here that my government will be fair to all. There should not be PDP or APC or any other party, for that matter, in our considerations, but delivering governance to Osun people,” he said.

“I want Osun to be first and a reference point in governance. This is possible if we work together for our people, as our collaboration will ensure a peaceful state, and make it easier for investors to come here.”

The governor hailed the leadership of the Assembly for the support accorded to him since he was sworn in as governor of the state.

“The naysayers had hoped that by now, Osun would go up in flames as a result of friction between the House and the Executive, but that is not happening. This is why I must commend the House, particularly the leadership, Mr Speaker, for putting the interest of the people of the state above every other consideration,” he added.

“It is my expectation that we continue on this path as that is what will bring the needed benefits for the Osun people. This administration considers the House as an important partner, and I want to assure you that we will be open and fair to you.”

In his remarks, Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the House, expressed the readiness of members of the house to support the governor in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

Mr Owoeye stressed that the state’s legislature under his watch will prioritise the interest of the masses above every other.

