Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has warned Lagos residents against returning the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) to power both at the national and state levels.

He spoke on Monday at the party’s presidential rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium (TBS) in the Surulere area of Lagos.

The former vice president said he would ‘restructure’ the country if elected in the forthcoming elections.

“If I am voted I will restructure the country. For the past 23 years, you have been voting for one family. It is time to liberate yourself and vote Jandor,” he said.

He also discredited the APC’s claims of enabling major development in the state.

“A single family has ruled the state for 23 years,” he added.

“…the federal government built the third mainland bridge, Agege motor road, and other road infrastructures in the state, the APC govt is lying to you about developing Lagos.

“It is time for you to liberate yourself from a family government in power for over 23 years, by voting Jandor as your governor.”

Atiku promised to privatise all the refineries and raise $10 billion for women and youth empowerment in the country.

“People have asked how I will get the money but if I privatise the Warri refinery and others, I will get the money,” he told the crowd.

Earlier at the rally, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos, Adeniran ‘Jandor’ Abdulazeez, told the party’s supporters that he will stop all forms of harassment by members of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management formerly the NURTW and other miscreants causing chaos in the state.

“In the last 23 years we haven’t seen anything in Lagos and it is time for us to have a meaningful government in Lagos by voting for me,” he said.

“Poverty rate has increased since (Babajide) Sanwo-Olu took over despite his claims of investment of N10 billion in the employment trust fund in Lagos.

“Funke (Akindele) and I have been contributing our quota and employing people, we pay our taxes but Sanwo-Olu and his deputy don’t.”

The party’s vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, also expressed optimism that the state will come out to vote massively in the 2023 presidential election.

“Atiku is acceptable all over the country and he is the one who can deliver it to the people. PDP wants to restore the lost glory of the country,” Mr Okowa said.

“The resources of Lagos must be used for the people. Not where the rich will become richer and the poor poorer. Atiku is the only candidate that can restore the glory of the lost country. Therefore, going from door to door and house to house campaign to the people, PDP will restore Nigeria’s greatness.”

