Olori Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), is still basking in the euphoria of her union with the monarch.

Barely two months into her marriage, Olori Tobi, the most outspoken of Ooni’s seven wives, expressed her gratitude to the traditional ruler for making her dreams come true.

It was the second time she would show gratitude to the handsome king on Instagram.

In October, barely a month into her marriage to the Ooni, Olori Tobi, whom the monarch married on the 9th of October, revealed how she prayed their union into existence.

Olori Tobi, a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State, in a new Instagram post, revealed she worked for the Ooni for over six years before marrying him on the 9th of October.

The ex-beauty queen, who is the youngest of the Ooni’s six new brides, in a nostalgic post on Instagram, celebrated two months of fulfilled dreams

“Happy New Month from Her Royal Majesty Queen Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi. It’s been quite a Ride, and we give God All The Glory and adorations because all power belongs to God Almighty,” she wrote.

A dream come true

According to her, for about eight years, she consistently wished that Timi Dakolo would sing his wedding song, ‘Iyawo Mi,’ at her wedding.

This dream came to pass as she posted snippets from her marriage to the monarch with her dream song playing in the background.

“Thank You So Much, Kabiyesi Mi @ooniadimulaife, for making it happen. E Pe Fun Wa Lease Eledumare.

“Cheers To A New Life. What use is a Thursday on SM if we don’t give you all a Lil throwback,” the Queen, who happens to be the most social media savvy of the Ooni’s new wives, posted.

Road to the palace

Shortly after getting married to the king, Olori Tobi, 31, recalled how she curated a dream wedding shoot without knowing she would get married soon.

In the post on Instagram, Olori detailed how she planned a Bridal Collection and shoot for months, despite not getting anyone who volunteered to model.

“So at some point, I decided to do it myself and had that intense urge to go all out for the shoot, making it look as fairytale as possible. And a friend of mine facilitated the shoot,” she wrote.

She recalled how, sometime around August, someone made a statement that struck a nerve in her.

According to her, the person made a statement that struck a nerve in her.

“I kept my cool with a smile. This Guy said he doesn’t see my kind of woman getting married because he thinks I’m too Vavavoom.”

“And that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I mean, in the past year, I hadn’t questioned God nor requested any major thing.”

She says she promised God that she would share her testimony with the public by singing and dancing every Sunday on social media for as many Sundays.

“Even though I told God I’m entirely trusting him with whatever he would give me, I secretly wished that would be my big break.

“If you scroll down my page, you will see the videos. I’m not trying to shove spirituality down your throat; I’m just here to Tell You, Ask and Ye Shall Receive,” she wrote.

Background

Ms Phillips, according to available information, is a fashion entrepreneur and a model.

She is a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos. A former beauty queen, in 2012, she was crowned the winner of the World Miss University Africa (WMUA) beauty pageant.

She is the owner of QTP Luxury Fashion, a fashion outfit. She is also a skilful 3D artist.

