A traditional ruler, Oloso of Oso in Ajowa Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Clement Olukotun, has been kidnapped.

Reports on Friday indicated that the monarch was abducted from his palace by gunmen at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The hoodlums were said to have surrounded the palace and shot sporadically before breaking in through the main door.

The assailants were said to have ordered the occupants to open the door to them, but when the order was ignored, shot at the door and forced it open.

The source noted that despite the rain of bullets on the door, none of the occupants of the palace suffered any injuries.

“When they came, they surrounded the building and ordered the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender, but nobody answered,” the source said.

READ ALSO:

“At this point, they started shooting . They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and taking him away. None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

“It is true but the details of the incident is still not clear. However, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident”,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

