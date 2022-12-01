Troops of “Operation Delta Safe’’ destroyed 81 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta in the last two weeks.

They also destroyed 254 storage tanks, 173 cooking ovens, 118 dugout pits, and 36 wooden boats found at the sites.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, a major general, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly update on nationwide military operations.

He said the troops also arrested 81 suspected oil thieves in different locations during the conduct of “Operation Octopus Grip’’.

The troops also recovered 1.06 litres of crude oil, 391,000 litres of diesel, 11 cars, six tankers, eight pumping machines and three motorcycles.

They also recovered two outboard engines, one tricycle, and five AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special bullets.

Mr Danmadami said the troops also raided a suspected gunmen enclave at Ebem Community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River, arrested suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

He added that in the South-east, the military, in conjunction with other security agencies had continued to sanitise the region in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN).

In the South-west, troops of “Operation AWATSE’’ recovered 447 (50kg) bags of foreign rice, 125 jerry cans of 25 litres of petrol and one vehicle.

Mr Danmadami also told journalists that all recovered contraband items were handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service for further action.

(NAN)

